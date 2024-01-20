Compound Price Hits $56.68 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $457.37 million and $57.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $56.68 or 0.00136150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023310 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,054 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,053.7075342 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.66443444 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 447 active market(s) with $57,387,687.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

