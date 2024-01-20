Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.