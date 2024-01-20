Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

Comerica Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Comerica by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comerica by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,910,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,942,000 after purchasing an additional 198,584 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Comerica by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

