Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 84,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,761,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,697,095.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $273,403,451. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $281.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.30 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

