Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $18,262,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.3% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 175,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 69,482 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,452.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

