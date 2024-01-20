Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 58.3% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in American Express by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $183.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

