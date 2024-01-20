Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.