Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $407.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.