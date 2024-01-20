Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,170 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,692,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,559,590. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $187.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.