Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,216 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.