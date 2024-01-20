Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.09. Coffee shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 17,157 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

