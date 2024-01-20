Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

