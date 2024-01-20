CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Evercore ISI lowered CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.