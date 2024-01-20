CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

