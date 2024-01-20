CNB Bank Sells 952 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 350.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Allstate by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.88. 1,989,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $156.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

