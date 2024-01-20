CNB Bank Sells 849 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,263.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTI traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.54. 3,850,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,707. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

