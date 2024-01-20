CNB Bank Sells 506 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.56. 2,965,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,574. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

