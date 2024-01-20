CNB Bank Sells 2,263 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 26,535,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,401,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.