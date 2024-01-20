CNB Bank Sells 1,631 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,770,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

