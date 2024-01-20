CNB Bank Sells 143 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,095. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.