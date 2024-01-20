CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CNB Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.74. 3,294,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average is $258.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $340.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

