CNB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $12.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.57. The company has a market capitalization of $465.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

