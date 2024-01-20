CNB Bank Has $445,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.43. 63,338,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,377,114. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

