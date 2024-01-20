CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

