CNB Bank Acquires 309 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. 102,260,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,578,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

