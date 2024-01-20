CNB Bank Acquires 117 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.4 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,141. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

