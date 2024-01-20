CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 831,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 343,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.