Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) vs. SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Financial Review

Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) and SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Clicks Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Clicks Group and SunLink Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clicks Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clicks Group and SunLink Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clicks Group N/A N/A N/A $6.95 4.61 SunLink Health Systems $47.95 million 0.14 -$1.79 million ($0.22) -4.18

Clicks Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunLink Health Systems. SunLink Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clicks Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clicks Group and SunLink Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clicks Group N/A N/A N/A SunLink Health Systems -3.48% -3.00% -2.26%

Summary

Clicks Group beats SunLink Health Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name. It also offers various range of mother and baby products including baby hardware, accessories, health, foods, diapers and wipes, and baby toiletries under the Clicks Baby brand; beauty therapy, grooming, and ethnic hair care under the Sorbet brand name; diabetic clinic, travel clinic, and wounds management practice under the M-KEM brand; and naturally-inspired beauty products under The Body Shop brand name. In addition, the company involved in the wholesale and supply of pharmaceutical products to retail pharmacies, private hospitals, dispensing doctors, and retail health stores under the UPD brand. The company was formerly known as New Clicks Holdings Limited and changed its name to Clicks Group Limited in June 2009. Clicks Group Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre. This segment also provides information technology services; and owns five acers unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional pharmacy services consisting of provision of specialty and non-specialty pharmaceutical and biological products, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, behavioural and specialty hospitals, hospices, and correctional facilities; non-institutional pharmacy services, including private residences; and durable medical equipment products and services, including the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retails pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

