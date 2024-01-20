Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Sells 12,900 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $16,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,662 shares in the company, valued at $492,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.27. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.85.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
