Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 996.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. Analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

