Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

