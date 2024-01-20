Citigroup Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $275.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $215.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $231.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.64. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $250.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

