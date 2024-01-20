Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Algebris UK Ltd’s Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,127 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 13.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

NYSE C traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.52. 18,210,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,262,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

