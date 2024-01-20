Citigroup Boosts Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target to $104.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.17.

Get Amdocs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $112,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $96,934,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.