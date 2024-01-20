Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

