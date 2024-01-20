Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $210,632.96 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 419,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

