CIBC Trims ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Target Price to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARX. Stifel Canada raised ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.30.
ARC Resources Price Performance
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.3988372 earnings per share for the current year.
ARC Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
