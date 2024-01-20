CIBC Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.74. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.8788927 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans acquired 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

