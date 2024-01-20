CIBC Cuts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $19.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Enerplus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enerplus

Enerplus Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,163,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after buying an additional 79,832 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Enerplus by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 86,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,150,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,386,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.