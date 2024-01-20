Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 466.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.