Chubb’s (CB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CB. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $237.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average is $212.37. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $238.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

