Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Chubb worth $298,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 3.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $237.31 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $238.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.