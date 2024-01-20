Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

