Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 364,786 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $5.92 on Friday, reaching $212.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,916. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

