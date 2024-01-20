Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
