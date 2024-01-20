Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$60.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

