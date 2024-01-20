Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $47.27. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 56,225 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are set to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

