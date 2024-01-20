Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

CMBNF opened at C$66.00 on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of C$70.00 and a 52-week high of C$70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.25.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

