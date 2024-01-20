CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $657.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $4,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.