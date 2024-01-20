CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $165,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $226.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.42.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

