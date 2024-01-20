CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading Up 1.6%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 13,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 18,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

CD Projekt Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

